In the US Open Round of 128 on Monday, No. 55-ranked Richard Gasquet takes on No. 92 Fabian Marozsan.

Gasquet carries -210 odds to win a spot in the Round of 64 versus Marozsan (+160).

Richard Gasquet vs. Fabian Marozsan Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Richard Gasquet vs. Fabian Marozsan Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Richard Gasquet has a 67.7% chance to win.

Richard Gasquet Fabian Marozsan -210 Odds to Win Match +160 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 67.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 38.5% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 54.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.1

Richard Gasquet vs. Fabian Marozsan Trends and Insights

In his most recent tournament, the Winston-Salem Open, Gasquet was defeated by No. 33-ranked Sebastian Korda, 6-4, 1-6, 6-7, in the quarterfinals.

Marozsan is coming off a 4-6, 3-6 defeat at the hands of No. 104-ranked Jaume Munar in the Round of 16 at the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag.

Gasquet has played 52 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 24.1 games per match (33.7 in best-of-five matches).

In his 31 matches on hard courts over the past year, Gasquet has played an average of 24.0 games (32.5 in best-of-five matches).

Marozsan is averaging 23.8 games per match (28.0 in best-of-five matches) in his 19 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 52.4% of those games.

Marozsan is averaging 25.0 games per match and 10.0 games per set in two matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

Dating back to 2015, Gasquet and Marozsan have not competed against each other.

