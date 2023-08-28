A match between Rinky Hijikata (No. 110) and Pavel Kotov (No. 98) is slated for Monday, August 28 as part of the Round of 128 of the US Open in New York, New York.

The Hijikata-Kotov match will air on ESPN, so tune in to catch the action.

Rinky Hijikata vs. Pavel Kotov Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Hijikata vs. Kotov Matchup Info

In the Round of 32 of the Winston-Salem Open on August 22, 2023 (his last match), Hijikata was defeated by Borna Coric 2-6, 6-7.

In his last match on August 21, 2023, Kotov was defeated 3-6, 4-6 versus Mitchell Krueger in the Round of 64 of the Winston-Salem Open.

Hijikata and Kotov haven't gone head to head against each other in the last five years.

How to Watch Monday's US Open

Hijikata vs. Kotov Odds and Probabilities

Rinky Hijikata Pavel Kotov -125 Odds to Win Match +100 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 55.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 50.0% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 50.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.8

