In the US Open Round of 128 on Monday, we have a matchup featuring No. 98-ranked Pavel Kotov against No. 110 Rinky Hijikata.

Hijikata is getting -140 odds to secure a win against Kotov (+110).

Rinky Hijikata vs. Pavel Kotov Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Rinky Hijikata vs. Pavel Kotov Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Rinky Hijikata has a 58.3% chance to win.

Rinky Hijikata Pavel Kotov -140 Odds to Win Match +110 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 58.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 51.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.9

Rinky Hijikata vs. Pavel Kotov Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 of the Winston-Salem Open on August 22, 2023 (his most recent match), Hijikata lost to Borna Coric 2-6, 6-7.

Kotov most recently played on August 21, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the Winston-Salem Open and was defeated 3-6, 4-6 by No. 275-ranked Mitchell Krueger.

Hijikata has played 30 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 24.4 games per match (36.7 in best-of-five matches).

Through 18 matches over the past year on hard courts, Hijikata has played 24.7 games per match (36.7 in best-of-five matches) and won 47.2% of them.

In his 46 matches in the past year across all court types, Kotov is averaging 24.1 games per match (30.0 in best-of-five matches) and winning 49.9% of those games.

Kotov has played 22 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 22.9 games per match (30.0 in best-of-five matches) and 10.1 games per set while winning 49.7% of games.

Dating back to 2015, Hijikata and Kotov have not played against each other.

