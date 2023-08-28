Roberto Carballes Baena vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Monday's Round of 128 of the US Open, Roberto Carballes Baena, the No. 63-ranked player, will battle Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune (ranked No. 4).
Tune in to watch Carballes Baena and Rune on ESPN.
Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.
Roberto Carballes Baena vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, August 28
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Carballes Baena vs. Rune Matchup Info
- In the Round of 16 of the Generali Open on August 2, 2023 (his last match), Carballes Baena was defeated by Sebastian Baez 1-6, 2-6.
- In his last match, which was scheduled for August 16, 2023 at the Western & Southern Open, Rune was eliminated against Mackenzie McDonald via walkover.
- Carballes Baena and Rune have reached a standoff, with the two players each winning one of two head-to-head matchups. The pair's last matchup on July 7, 2023 ended with Rune taking the 6-3, 7-6, 6-4 victory.
- Rune has won three sets versus Carballes Baena, good for a 60.0% winning percentage, while Carballes Baena has won two sets.
- Carballes Baena and Rune have been evenly matched when going head to head, as they've each claimed 25 of 50 games.
How to Watch Monday's US Open
- Nuno Borges vs Sebastian Ofner
- Yosuke Watanuki vs Adrian Mannarino
- Ben Shelton vs Pedro Cachin
- Juan Manuel Cerundolo vs Ilya Ivashka
- Zhizhen Zhang vs Jeffrey John Wolf
Carballes Baena vs. Rune Odds and Probabilities
|Roberto Carballes Baena
|Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune
|+425
|Odds to Win Match
|-650
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+5000
|19.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|86.7%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.0%
|37.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|62.9
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.