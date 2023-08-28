In Monday's Round of 128 of the US Open, Roberto Carballes Baena, the No. 63-ranked player, will battle Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune (ranked No. 4).

Tune in to watch Carballes Baena and Rune on ESPN.

Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.

Roberto Carballes Baena vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Carballes Baena vs. Rune Matchup Info

In the Round of 16 of the Generali Open on August 2, 2023 (his last match), Carballes Baena was defeated by Sebastian Baez 1-6, 2-6.

In his last match, which was scheduled for August 16, 2023 at the Western & Southern Open, Rune was eliminated against Mackenzie McDonald via walkover.

Carballes Baena and Rune have reached a standoff, with the two players each winning one of two head-to-head matchups. The pair's last matchup on July 7, 2023 ended with Rune taking the 6-3, 7-6, 6-4 victory.

Rune has won three sets versus Carballes Baena, good for a 60.0% winning percentage, while Carballes Baena has won two sets.

Carballes Baena and Rune have been evenly matched when going head to head, as they've each claimed 25 of 50 games.

How to Watch Monday's US Open

Carballes Baena vs. Rune Odds and Probabilities

Roberto Carballes Baena Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune +425 Odds to Win Match -650 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 19.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 86.7% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 37.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 62.9

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.