In the Round of 128 of the US Open on Monday, Roberto Carballes Baena (ranked No. 63) takes on Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune (No. 4).

Against the underdog Carballes Baena (+425), Rune is favored (-650) to get to the Round of 64.

Roberto Carballes Baena vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Roberto Carballes Baena vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune has an 86.7% chance to win.

Roberto Carballes Baena Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune +425 Odds to Win Match -650 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 19.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 86.7% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 37.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 62.9

Roberto Carballes Baena vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Trends and Insights

Carballes Baena last played on August 2, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the Generali Open, and the match finished in a 1-6, 2-6 defeat by No. 72-ranked Sebastian Baez .

In the Western & Southern Open (his last tournament), Rune was eliminated in the Round of 32 by No. 43-ranked Mackenzie McDonald, 4-6, 0-2.

Carballes Baena has played 23.1 games per match (32.9 in best-of-five matches) in his 45 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

In his 13 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Carballes Baena has played an average of 22.4 games (32.0 in best-of-five matches).

Rune has played 78 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 25.3 games per match (31.8 in best-of-five matches) and winning 54.4% of those games.

Rune has played 47 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 24.3 games per match (28.6 in best-of-five matches) and 11.3 games per set while winning 54.7% of games.

In two head-to-head matches, Carballes Baena and Rune have split 1-1. Rune took their most recent clash on July 7, 2023, winning 6-3, 7-6, 6-4.

In terms of sets, Rune has secured three versus Carballes Baena (60.0%), while Carballes Baena has clinched two.

In 50 total games played against the other, Carballes Baena and Rune have each captured 25.

In two matches between Carballes Baena and Rune, they have played 25 games and 2.5 sets per match on average.

