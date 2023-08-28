In Monday's Round of 128 of the US Open, Roman Safiullin, the No. 60-ranked player, will battle Marco Cecchinato (ranked No. 109).

Safiullin's match against Cecchinato can be seen on ESPN

Roman Safiullin vs. Marco Cecchinato Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Safiullin vs. Cecchinato Matchup Info

Safiullin is coming off a defeat to No. 103-ranked Juan Manuel Cerundolo, 6-7, 6-3, 3-6, in the Round of 64 at the Winston-Salem Open.

Cecchinato most recently played on August 21, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the Winston-Salem Open and was taken down 4-6, 1-6 by No. 47-ranked Max Purcell.

This is the first time that Safiullin and Cecchinato have faced each other in the last five years.

Safiullin vs. Cecchinato Odds and Probabilities

Roman Safiullin Marco Cecchinato -1400 Odds to Win Match +725 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 93.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 12.1% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 65.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 34.3

