Roman Safiullin vs. Marco Cecchinato: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Monday's Round of 128 of the US Open, Roman Safiullin, the No. 60-ranked player, will battle Marco Cecchinato (ranked No. 109).
Safiullin's match against Cecchinato can be seen on ESPN, so tune in to take in the action.
Roman Safiullin vs. Marco Cecchinato Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, August 28
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Safiullin vs. Cecchinato Matchup Info
- Safiullin is coming off a defeat to No. 103-ranked Juan Manuel Cerundolo, 6-7, 6-3, 3-6, in the Round of 64 at the Winston-Salem Open.
- Cecchinato most recently played on August 21, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the Winston-Salem Open and was taken down 4-6, 1-6 by No. 47-ranked Max Purcell.
- This is the first time that Safiullin and Cecchinato have faced each other in the last five years.
How to Watch Monday's US Open
Safiullin vs. Cecchinato Odds and Probabilities
|Roman Safiullin
|Marco Cecchinato
|-1400
|Odds to Win Match
|+725
|+40000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|93.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|12.1%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|65.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|34.3
