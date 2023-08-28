In a match slated for Monday, Marco Cecchinato (No. 109 in rankings) will take on Roman Safiullin (No. 60) in the Round of 128 of the US Open.

With -1400 odds, Safiullin is the favorite against Cecchinato (+725) in this match.

Roman Safiullin vs. Marco Cecchinato Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Roman Safiullin vs. Marco Cecchinato Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Roman Safiullin has a 93.3% chance to win.

Roman Safiullin Marco Cecchinato -1400 Odds to Win Match +725 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 93.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 12.1% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 65.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 34.3

Monday's US Open Previews & Predictions

Roman Safiullin vs. Marco Cecchinato Trends and Insights

In his most recent tournament, the Winston-Salem Open, Safiullin was defeated by No. 103-ranked Juan Manuel Cerundolo, 6-7, 6-3, 3-6, in the Round of 64.

In his last match in the Round of 64 of the Winston-Salem Open, Cecchinato went down 4-6, 1-6 versus Max Purcell.

In his 49 matches over the past year across all court types, Safiullin has played an average of 24.8 games (38.5 in best-of-five matches).

Through 24 matches over the past year on hard courts, Safiullin has played 24.5 games per match (43.0 in best-of-five matches) and won 50.6% of them.

Cecchinato has played 29 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 21.9 games per match (29.0 in best-of-five matches) and winning 46.4% of those games.

On hard courts, Cecchinato has played four matches and averaged 16.5 games per match and 11.0 games per set.

This is the first time that Safiullin and Cecchinato have played in the last five years.

