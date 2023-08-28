Monday's Round of 128 at the US Open includes a matchup between Sebastian Ofner and Nuno Borges at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Follow the action on ESPN as Borges tries to knock off Ofner.

Sebastian Ofner vs. Nuno Borges Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Ofner vs. Borges Matchup Info

In his previous tournament, the Winston-Salem Open, Ofner was defeated by No. 133-ranked Alex Michelsen, 6-7, 5-7, in the Round of 32.

In the Winston-Salem Open (his most recent tournament), Borges was eliminated in the Round of 64 by No. 118-ranked Jack Draper, 3-6, 1-6.

This is the first time that Ofner and Borges have matched up against each other in the last five years.

Ofner vs. Borges Odds and Probabilities

Sebastian Ofner Nuno Borges -155 Odds to Win Match +120 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 60.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 45.5% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 53.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.3

