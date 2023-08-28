Sebastian Ofner vs. Nuno Borges: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's Round of 128 at the US Open includes a matchup between Sebastian Ofner and Nuno Borges at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Follow the action on ESPN as Borges tries to knock off Ofner.
Sebastian Ofner vs. Nuno Borges Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, August 28
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Ofner vs. Borges Matchup Info
- In his previous tournament, the Winston-Salem Open, Ofner was defeated by No. 133-ranked Alex Michelsen, 6-7, 5-7, in the Round of 32.
- In the Winston-Salem Open (his most recent tournament), Borges was eliminated in the Round of 64 by No. 118-ranked Jack Draper, 3-6, 1-6.
- This is the first time that Ofner and Borges have matched up against each other in the last five years.
Ofner vs. Borges Odds and Probabilities
|Sebastian Ofner
|Nuno Borges
|-155
|Odds to Win Match
|+120
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|60.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|45.5%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|53.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|46.3
