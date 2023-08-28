In the US Open Round of 128 on Monday, No. 58-ranked Sebastian Ofner faces No. 79 Nuno Borges.

In this Round of 128 match, Ofner is favored (-155) against Borges (+120) .

Sebastian Ofner vs. Nuno Borges Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Sebastian Ofner vs. Nuno Borges Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sebastian Ofner has a 60.8% chance to win.

Sebastian Ofner Nuno Borges -155 Odds to Win Match +120 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 60.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 45.5% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 53.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.3

Sebastian Ofner vs. Nuno Borges Trends and Insights

Ofner last played on August 22, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Winston-Salem Open, and the match finished in a 6-7, 5-7 defeat by No. 133-ranked Alex Michelsen .

Borges last played on August 21, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the Winston-Salem Open and was taken down 3-6, 1-6 by No. 118-ranked Jack Draper.

Ofner has played 25.5 games per match (34.0 in best-of-five matches) in his 27 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

Ofner has played four matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 23.3 games per match.

In the past 12 months, Borges has played 29 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 47.2% of the games. He averages 26.6 games per match (47.5 in best-of-five matches) and 10.0 games per set.

On hard courts, Borges has played 19 matches and averaged 27.1 games per match (51.7 in best-of-five matches) and 10.1 games per set.

This is the first time that Ofner and Borges have played in the last five years.

