Sebastian Ofner vs. Nuno Borges: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | US Open
In the US Open Round of 128 on Monday, No. 58-ranked Sebastian Ofner faces No. 79 Nuno Borges.
In this Round of 128 match, Ofner is favored (-155) against Borges (+120) .
Sebastian Ofner vs. Nuno Borges Match Information
- Tournament: The US Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, August 28
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Sebastian Ofner vs. Nuno Borges Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Sebastian Ofner has a 60.8% chance to win.
|Sebastian Ofner
|Nuno Borges
|-155
|Odds to Win Match
|+120
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|60.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|45.5%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|53.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|46.3
Sebastian Ofner vs. Nuno Borges Trends and Insights
- Ofner last played on August 22, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Winston-Salem Open, and the match finished in a 6-7, 5-7 defeat by No. 133-ranked Alex Michelsen .
- Borges last played on August 21, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the Winston-Salem Open and was taken down 3-6, 1-6 by No. 118-ranked Jack Draper.
- Ofner has played 25.5 games per match (34.0 in best-of-five matches) in his 27 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).
- Ofner has played four matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 23.3 games per match.
- In the past 12 months, Borges has played 29 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 47.2% of the games. He averages 26.6 games per match (47.5 in best-of-five matches) and 10.0 games per set.
- On hard courts, Borges has played 19 matches and averaged 27.1 games per match (51.7 in best-of-five matches) and 10.1 games per set.
- This is the first time that Ofner and Borges have played in the last five years.
