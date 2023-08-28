In Monday's Round of 128 of the US Open, Sho Shimabukuro, the No. 158-ranked player, will square off against Hugo Gaston (ranked No. 99).

You can watch as Shimabukuro looks to knock out Gaston on ESPN.

Sho Shimabukuro vs. Hugo Gaston Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Shimabukuro vs. Gaston Matchup Info

In the qualifying round on Saturday, Shimabukuro beat Liam Broady 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

In his previous tournament (the Citi Open), Shimabukuro lost to Christopher Eubanks 3-6, 4-6 on August 2, in the round of 32.

Gaston is coming off a 1-6, 6-3, 6-1 win over No. 156-ranked Lukas Klein in the qualifying round on Saturday.

In the Western & Southern Open, Gaston's last tournament, he matched up with No. 90-ranked Jason Kubler in the qualification round 1 on August 12 and lost 3-6, 2-6.

This is the first time that Shimabukuro and Gaston have matched up against each other in the last five years.

How to Watch Monday's US Open

Shimabukuro vs. Gaston Odds and Probabilities

Sho Shimabukuro Hugo Gaston -120 Odds to Win Match -110 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 54.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 52.4% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 52.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.1

