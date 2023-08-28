Sho Shimabukuro vs. Hugo Gaston: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Monday's Round of 128 of the US Open, Sho Shimabukuro, the No. 158-ranked player, will square off against Hugo Gaston (ranked No. 99).
You can watch as Shimabukuro looks to knock out Gaston on ESPN.
Sho Shimabukuro vs. Hugo Gaston Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, August 28
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Shimabukuro vs. Gaston Matchup Info
- In the qualifying round on Saturday, Shimabukuro beat Liam Broady 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.
- In his previous tournament (the Citi Open), Shimabukuro lost to Christopher Eubanks 3-6, 4-6 on August 2, in the round of 32.
- Gaston is coming off a 1-6, 6-3, 6-1 win over No. 156-ranked Lukas Klein in the qualifying round on Saturday.
- In the Western & Southern Open, Gaston's last tournament, he matched up with No. 90-ranked Jason Kubler in the qualification round 1 on August 12 and lost 3-6, 2-6.
- This is the first time that Shimabukuro and Gaston have matched up against each other in the last five years.
How to Watch Monday's US Open
Shimabukuro vs. Gaston Odds and Probabilities
|Sho Shimabukuro
|Hugo Gaston
|-120
|Odds to Win Match
|-110
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|54.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|52.4%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|52.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|47.1
