In the US Open Round of 128 on Monday, No. 158-ranked Sho Shimabukuro faces No. 99 Hugo Gaston.

In this Round of 128 matchup, Shimabukuro is the favorite (-120) against Gaston (-110) .

Sho Shimabukuro vs. Hugo Gaston Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Sho Shimabukuro vs. Hugo Gaston Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sho Shimabukuro has a 54.5% chance to win.

Sho Shimabukuro Hugo Gaston -120 Odds to Win Match -110 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 54.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 52.4% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 52.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.1

Monday's US Open Previews & Predictions

Sho Shimabukuro vs. Hugo Gaston Trends and Insights

Shimabukuro advanced past Liam Broady 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in the qualifying round on Saturday.

Gaston eliminated Lukas Klein 1-6, 6-3, 6-1 in the qualifying round on Saturday.

Shimabukuro has played 24.6 games per match (26.0 in best-of-five matches) in his 17 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

On hard courts, Shimabukuro has played 13 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 23.5 games per match while winning 51.8% of games.

In the past year, Gaston has played 24 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 44.5% of the games. He averages 22.5 games per match (30.0 in best-of-five matches) and 10.2 games per set.

Gaston has averaged 21.0 games per match (30.0 in best-of-five matches) and 10.5 games per set in six matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 43.7% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Shimabukuro and Gaston have not played against each other.

