The Round of 128 at the US Open is set for Monday, with Beatriz Haddad Maia, the No. 19-ranked player, going up against Sloane Stephens, the No. 36-ranked player.

Stephens' match against Haddad Maia can be watched on ESPN, so tune in to catch the action.

Sloane Stephens vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Stephens vs. Haddad Maia Matchup Info

In the quarterfinals of the Tennis in the Land on August 24, 2023 (her last match), Stephens lost to Sara Sorribes Tormo 1-6, 3-6.

Haddad Maia is coming off a 7-6, 1-6, 4-6 defeat at the hands of No. 17-ranked Karolina Muchova in the Round of 64 at the Western & Southern Open.

In the one matchup between Stephens and Haddad Maia in the last five years, which took place in the Round of 16 at Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC, Haddad Maia came out on top, registering the 6-3, 6-3 victory.

Haddad Maia and Stephens have squared off in two total sets, with Haddad Maia taking two sets and Stephens being victorious in zero of them.

Haddad Maia has taken 12 games versus Stephens, good for a 66.7% win rate, while Stephens has won six games.

How to Watch Monday's US Open

Stephens vs. Haddad Maia Odds and Probabilities

Sloane Stephens Beatriz Haddad Maia +100 Odds to Win Match -130 +8000 Odds to Win Tournament +6600 50.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 56.5% 1.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.5% 48.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.4

