In the Round of 128 of the US Open on Monday, Sloane Stephens (ranked No. 36) takes on Beatriz Haddad Maia (No. 19).

With -130 odds, Haddad Maia is favored over Stephens (+100) for this match.

Sloane Stephens vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Sloane Stephens vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Beatriz Haddad Maia has a 56.5% chance to win.

Sloane Stephens Beatriz Haddad Maia +100 Odds to Win Match -130 +8000 Odds to Win Tournament +6600 50.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 56.5% 1.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.5% 48.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.4

Sloane Stephens vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia Trends and Insights

In her previous tournament, the Tennis in the Land, Stephens was defeated by No. 95-ranked Sara Sorribes Tormo, 1-6, 3-6, in the quarterfinals.

Haddad Maia most recently played on August 14, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open and was defeated 7-6, 1-6, 4-6 by No. 17-ranked Karolina Muchova.

Stephens has played 44 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 20.9 games per match.

In her 29 matches on hard courts over the past year, Stephens has played an average of 20.2 games.

Haddad Maia has played 50 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 22.4 games per match and winning 51.6% of those games.

On hard courts, Haddad Maia has played 29 matches and averaged 22.9 games per match and 9.8 games per set.

Stephens and Haddad Maia have met one time dating back to 2015, in the Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC Round of 16. Haddad Maia was victorious in that bout 6-3, 6-3.

In two head-to-head sets between Haddad Maia and Stephens, Haddad Maia has yet to lose one.

Haddad Maia and Stephens have faced off in 18 total games, with Haddad Maia winning 12 and Stephens capturing six.

Stephens and Haddad Maia have faced off one time, averaging 18 games and two sets per match.

