Monday's Round of 128 at the US Open includes a match between Soonwoo Kwon and Christopher Eubanks at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Kwon's matchup with Eubanks can be seen on ESPN, so tune in to take in the action.

Soonwoo Kwon vs. Christopher Eubanks Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Kwon vs. Eubanks Matchup Info

In his most recent tournament, the Australian Open, Kwon was beaten by No. 116-ranked Eubanks, 3-6, 7-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, in the Round of 128.

Kwon was defeated by Frances Tiafoe short of the final (2-6, 6-0, 4-6) on October 8 in the semifinals of his previous tournament, the Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships.

In the Western & Southern Open (his most recent tournament), Eubanks was beaten in the Round of 64 by No. 41-ranked Ben Shelton, 7-5, 4-6, 4-6.

Kwon and Eubanks have been evenly balanced, as the two players share a split 1-1 record in two matches. Eubanks had the leg up in their last match on January 16, 2023, winning 6-3, 6-7, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

Kwon and Eubanks have matched up evenly when squaring off, as they've each taken four of eight sets.

Eubanks has won 44 games versus Kwon, good for a 54.3% winning percentage, while Kwon has taken home 37 games.

How to Watch Monday's US Open

Kwon vs. Eubanks Odds and Probabilities

Soonwoo Kwon Christopher Eubanks +270 Odds to Win Match -375 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 27.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 78.9% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 42.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.9

