Soonwoo Kwon (No. 104 ranking) will take on Christopher Eubanks (No. 30) in the Round of 128 of the US Open on Monday, August 28.

Eubanks has -375 odds to earn a spot in the Round of 64 against Kwon (+270).

Soonwoo Kwon vs. Christopher Eubanks Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Soonwoo Kwon vs. Christopher Eubanks Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Christopher Eubanks has a 78.9% chance to win.

Soonwoo Kwon Christopher Eubanks +270 Odds to Win Match -375 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 27.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 78.9% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 42.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.9

Soonwoo Kwon vs. Christopher Eubanks Trends and Insights

Kwon last played on January 16, 2023 in the Round of 128 of the Australian Open, and the matchup finished in a 3-6, 7-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 defeat by No. 116-ranked Eubanks .

In his most recent match on August 13, 2023, Eubanks lost 7-5, 4-6, 4-6 against Ben Shelton in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open.

Kwon has played 26.4 games per match (38.3 in best-of-five matches) in his 22 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

In his 22 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Kwon has played an average of 26.4 games (38.3 in best-of-five matches).

Eubanks has played 50 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 28.7 games per match (41.3 in best-of-five matches) and winning 51.1% of those games.

Eubanks has averaged 26.8 games per match (38.5 in best-of-five matches) and 10.4 games per set through 31 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 50.4% of those games.

In two head-to-head matches, Kwon and Eubanks have split 1-1. Eubanks came out on top in their last battle on January 16, 2023, winning 6-3, 6-7, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

Kwon and Eubanks have matched up well, each winning four of eight sets versus the other.

Eubanks has the upper hand in 81 total games against Kwon, claiming 44 of them.

In their two matches against each other, Kwon and Eubanks are averaging 40.5 games and 4.0 sets.

