Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Milos Raonic: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Stefanos Tsitsipas, the No. 7-ranked player, and Milos Raonic, the No. 337-ranked player, will come together on August 28 for a match in the Round of 128 of the US Open.
ESPN will air this Tsitsipas versus Raonic matchup.
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Milos Raonic Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, August 28
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Tsitsipas vs. Raonic Matchup Info
- Tsitsipas most recently competed on August 17, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open, and the matchup ended in a 3-6, 4-6 loss to No. 20-ranked Hubert Hurkacz .
- Raonic last played on August 10, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers and was taken down 3-6, 3-6 by No. 59-ranked Mackenzie McDonald.
- In the one matchup between Tsitsipas and Raonic in the last five years, which took place in the semifinals at Western & Southern Open, Raonic was the last one standing, registering the 7-6, 6-3 victory.
- In two total sets, Raonic has the upper hand, taking the win in two of them, while Tsitsipas has taken zero.
- Raonic has bested Tsitsipas in 22 total games between them, securing 13 games (59.1%) against Tsitsipas's nine.
How to Watch Monday's US Open
Tsitsipas vs. Raonic Odds and Probabilities
|Stefanos Tsitsipas
|Milos Raonic
|-350
|Odds to Win Match
|+240
|+4000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+25000
|77.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|29.4%
|2.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.4%
|58.6
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|41.4
