Stefanos Tsitsipas, the No. 7-ranked player, and Milos Raonic, the No. 337-ranked player, will come together on August 28 for a match in the Round of 128 of the US Open.

ESPN will air this Tsitsipas versus Raonic matchup.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Milos Raonic Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Tsitsipas vs. Raonic Matchup Info

Tsitsipas most recently competed on August 17, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open, and the matchup ended in a 3-6, 4-6 loss to No. 20-ranked Hubert Hurkacz .

Raonic last played on August 10, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers and was taken down 3-6, 3-6 by No. 59-ranked Mackenzie McDonald.

In the one matchup between Tsitsipas and Raonic in the last five years, which took place in the semifinals at Western & Southern Open, Raonic was the last one standing, registering the 7-6, 6-3 victory.

In two total sets, Raonic has the upper hand, taking the win in two of them, while Tsitsipas has taken zero.

Raonic has bested Tsitsipas in 22 total games between them, securing 13 games (59.1%) against Tsitsipas's nine.

How to Watch Monday's US Open

Tsitsipas vs. Raonic Odds and Probabilities

Stefanos Tsitsipas Milos Raonic -350 Odds to Win Match +240 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 29.4% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 58.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.4

