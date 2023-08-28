Stefanos Tsitsipas (No. 7 ranking) will face Milos Raonic (No. 337) in the Round of 128 of the US Open on Monday, August 28.

In this Round of 128 matchup against Raonic (+240), Tsitsipas is the favorite with -350 odds.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Milos Raonic Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Milos Raonic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Stefanos Tsitsipas has a 77.8% chance to win.

Stefanos Tsitsipas Milos Raonic -350 Odds to Win Match +240 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 29.4% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 58.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Today's US Open Previews & Predictions

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Milos Raonic Trends and Insights

Tsitsipas most recently hit the court on August 17, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open, and the matchup ended in a 3-6, 4-6 loss to No. 20-ranked Hubert Hurkacz .

In his most recent match on August 10, 2023, Raonic came up short 3-6, 3-6 against Mackenzie McDonald in the Round of 16 of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers.

Tsitsipas has played 66 matches over the past year across all court types, and 26.3 games per match (37.2 in best-of-five matches).

In his 36 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Tsitsipas has played an average of 24.9 games (34.9 in best-of-five matches).

Raonic has averaged 28.6 games per match (44.5 in best-of-five matches) through his seven matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 51.0% of the games.

Raonic has played three matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 24.0 games per match and 10.3 games per set while winning 51.4% of games.

On August 28, 2020, Tsitsipas and Raonic met in the Western & Southern Open semifinals. Raonic secured the win 7-6, 6-3.

In terms of sets, Raonic has won two against Tsitsipas (100.0%), while Tsitsipas has clinched zero.

Raonic has captured 13 games (59.1% win rate) against Tsitsipas, who has claimed nine games.

In one head-to-head match, Tsitsipas and Raonic have averaged 22 games and two sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.