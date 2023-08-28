Steve Johnson vs. Taylor Fritz: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Monday's Round of 128 of the US Open, Steve Johnson, the No. 205-ranked player, will clash with Taylor Fritz (ranked No. 9).
ESPN will show this Johnson versus Fritz matchup.
Steve Johnson vs. Taylor Fritz Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, August 28
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Johnson vs. Fritz Matchup Info
- In the Round of 16 of the Hall of Fame Open on July 19, 2023 (his most recent match), Johnson was defeated by Ugo Humbert 4-6, 4-6.
- Fritz is coming off a 0-6, 4-6 defeat at the hands of No. 2-ranked Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals at the Western & Southern Open.
- Fritz and Johnson have played three times in the last five years, and Fritz has the advantage with a 3-0 record, which includes a 6-7, 6-4, 6-1 victory for Fritz at the Truist Atlanta Open on July 28, 2021, the last time these two went head to head.
- Fritz and Johnson have squared off in 10 total sets, with Fritz securing the win in seven sets and Johnson being victorious in three of them.
- Fritz has taken 59 games versus Johnson, good for a 55.7% winning percentage, while Johnson has taken home 47 games.
How to Watch Monday's US Open
Johnson vs. Fritz Odds and Probabilities
|Steve Johnson
|Taylor Fritz
|+950
|Odds to Win Match
|-2500
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+6600
|9.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|96.2%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|1.5%
|31.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|68.2
