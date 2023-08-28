In Monday's Round of 128 of the US Open, Steve Johnson, the No. 205-ranked player, will clash with Taylor Fritz (ranked No. 9).

ESPN will show this Johnson versus Fritz matchup.

Steve Johnson vs. Taylor Fritz Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Johnson vs. Fritz Matchup Info

In the Round of 16 of the Hall of Fame Open on July 19, 2023 (his most recent match), Johnson was defeated by Ugo Humbert 4-6, 4-6.

Fritz is coming off a 0-6, 4-6 defeat at the hands of No. 2-ranked Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals at the Western & Southern Open.

Fritz and Johnson have played three times in the last five years, and Fritz has the advantage with a 3-0 record, which includes a 6-7, 6-4, 6-1 victory for Fritz at the Truist Atlanta Open on July 28, 2021, the last time these two went head to head.

Fritz and Johnson have squared off in 10 total sets, with Fritz securing the win in seven sets and Johnson being victorious in three of them.

Fritz has taken 59 games versus Johnson, good for a 55.7% winning percentage, while Johnson has taken home 47 games.

How to Watch Monday's US Open

Johnson vs. Fritz Odds and Probabilities

Steve Johnson Taylor Fritz +950 Odds to Win Match -2500 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +6600 9.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 96.2% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.5% 31.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 68.2

