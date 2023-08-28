In the Round of 128 of the US Open on Monday, Steve Johnson (ranked No. 205) faces Taylor Fritz (No. 9).

Fritz carries -2500 odds to claim a spot in the Round of 64 with a win over Johnson (+950).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Steve Johnson vs. Taylor Fritz Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Steve Johnson vs. Taylor Fritz Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Taylor Fritz has a 96.2% chance to win.

Steve Johnson Taylor Fritz +950 Odds to Win Match -2500 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +6600 9.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 96.2% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.5% 31.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 68.2

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Monday's US Open Previews & Predictions

Steve Johnson vs. Taylor Fritz Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 of the Hall of Fame Open on July 19, 2023 (his last match), Johnson was defeated by Ugo Humbert 4-6, 4-6.

In his last match in the quarterfinals of the Western & Southern Open, Fritz went down 0-6, 4-6 versus Novak Djokovic.

Through 18 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Johnson has played 23.2 games per match (25.0 in best-of-five matches) and won 43.5% of them.

Through 12 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Johnson has played 24.5 games per match (25.0 in best-of-five matches) and won 42.5% of them.

In his 73 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Fritz is averaging 25.8 games per match (41.8 in best-of-five matches) while winning 54.0% of those games.

Fritz has played 49 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 25.4 games per match (47.3 in best-of-five matches) and 10.3 games per set while winning 54.3% of games.

Fritz has defeated Johnson each time these two have played going back to 2015 (three matches). In their most recent match, Fritz won 6-7, 6-4, 6-1 in the Round of 16 of the Truist Atlanta Open.

Fritz has won seven sets versus Johnson (good for a 70.0% win percentage), compared to Johnson's three.

Fritz and Johnson have squared off in 106 total games, with Fritz taking 59 and Johnson capturing 47.

In their three matches against each other, Johnson and Fritz are averaging 35.3 games and 3.3 sets.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.