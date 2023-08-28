Tatiana Prozorova vs. Caroline Wozniacki: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Monday's Round of 128 of the US Open, Tatiana Prozorova, the No. 227-ranked player, will battle Caroline Wozniacki.
Prozorova's matchup with Wozniacki can be seen on ESPN, so tune in to take in the action.
Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.
Tatiana Prozorova vs. Caroline Wozniacki Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, August 28
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Prozorova vs. Wozniacki Matchup Info
- Prozorova is looking to maintain momentum after a 7-6, 3-6, 7-6 victory over No. 119-ranked Tamara Zidansek in Friday's qualifying round.
- In her last tournament, the Hamburg, Prozorova lost in the qualification round 1 to No. 186-ranked Elsa Jacquemot, 3-6, 1-6 on July 22.
- In her most recent match in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open, Wozniacki lost 4-6, 4-6 versus Varvara Gracheva.
- Prozorova hasn't matched up with Wozniacki in the past five years.
How to Watch Monday's US Open
- Mirra Andreeva vs Olivia Gadecki
- Sorana Cirstea vs Kayla Day
- Mayar Sherif vs Lin Zhu
- Ajla Tomljanovic vs Panna Udvardy
- Xiyu Wang vs Julia Grabher
Prozorova vs. Wozniacki Odds and Probabilities
|Tatiana Prozorova
|Caroline Wozniacki
|+170
|Odds to Win Match
|-225
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+15000
|37.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|69.2%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.7%
|46.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|53.8
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.