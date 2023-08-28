In Monday's Round of 128 of the US Open, Tatiana Prozorova, the No. 227-ranked player, will battle Caroline Wozniacki.

Prozorova's matchup with Wozniacki can be seen on ESPN, so tune in to take in the action.

Tatiana Prozorova vs. Caroline Wozniacki Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Prozorova vs. Wozniacki Matchup Info

Prozorova is looking to maintain momentum after a 7-6, 3-6, 7-6 victory over No. 119-ranked Tamara Zidansek in Friday's qualifying round.

In her last tournament, the Hamburg, Prozorova lost in the qualification round 1 to No. 186-ranked Elsa Jacquemot, 3-6, 1-6 on July 22.

In her most recent match in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open, Wozniacki lost 4-6, 4-6 versus Varvara Gracheva.

Prozorova hasn't matched up with Wozniacki in the past five years.

How to Watch Monday's US Open

Prozorova vs. Wozniacki Odds and Probabilities

Tatiana Prozorova Caroline Wozniacki +170 Odds to Win Match -225 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +15000 37.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.7% 46.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.8

