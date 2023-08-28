Tatiana Prozorova vs. Caroline Wozniacki: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | US Open
In the US Open Round of 128 on Monday, we have a matchup of Caroline Wozniacki versus No. 227 Tatiana Prozorova.
Wozniacki is favored (-225) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Prozorova, who is +170.
Tatiana Prozorova vs. Caroline Wozniacki Match Information
- Tournament: The US Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, August 28
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Tatiana Prozorova vs. Caroline Wozniacki Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Caroline Wozniacki has a 69.2% chance to win.
|Tatiana Prozorova
|Caroline Wozniacki
|+170
|Odds to Win Match
|-225
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+15000
|37.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|69.2%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.7%
|46.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|53.8
Tatiana Prozorova vs. Caroline Wozniacki Trends and Insights
- Prozorova took down Tamara Zidansek 7-6, 3-6, 7-6 in the qualifying round on Friday.
- Wozniacki is coming off a 4-6, 4-6 defeat to No. 45-ranked Varvara Gracheva in the Round of 64 at the Western & Southern Open.
- In her 11 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Prozorova has played an average of 23.5 games.
- Prozorova has played 30.0 games per match in her three matches on hard courts over the past year.
- Wozniacki has averaged 18.7 games per match in her three matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 48.2% of the games.
- Wozniacki has played three matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 18.7 games per match and 9.3 games per set while winning 48.2% of games.
- Dating back to 2015, Prozorova and Wozniacki have not met on the court.
