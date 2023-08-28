In the US Open Round of 128 on Monday, we have a matchup of Caroline Wozniacki versus No. 227 Tatiana Prozorova.

Wozniacki is favored (-225) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Prozorova, who is +170.

Tatiana Prozorova vs. Caroline Wozniacki Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Tatiana Prozorova vs. Caroline Wozniacki Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Caroline Wozniacki has a 69.2% chance to win.

Tatiana Prozorova Caroline Wozniacki +170 Odds to Win Match -225 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +15000 37.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.7% 46.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.8

Tatiana Prozorova vs. Caroline Wozniacki Trends and Insights

Prozorova took down Tamara Zidansek 7-6, 3-6, 7-6 in the qualifying round on Friday.

Wozniacki is coming off a 4-6, 4-6 defeat to No. 45-ranked Varvara Gracheva in the Round of 64 at the Western & Southern Open.

In her 11 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Prozorova has played an average of 23.5 games.

Prozorova has played 30.0 games per match in her three matches on hard courts over the past year.

Wozniacki has averaged 18.7 games per match in her three matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 48.2% of the games.

Wozniacki has played three matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 18.7 games per match and 9.3 games per set while winning 48.2% of games.

Dating back to 2015, Prozorova and Wozniacki have not met on the court.

