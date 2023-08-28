The Round of 128 at the US Open is set for Monday, with Stefano Travaglia, the No. 233-ranked player, taking on Tommy Paul, the No. 14-ranked player.

You can watch Paul attempt to take down Travaglia on ESPN.

Tommy Paul vs. Stefano Travaglia Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Paul vs. Travaglia Matchup Info

Paul is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 1-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, 6-7, 7-6, 3-6, in the Round of 16 at the Western & Southern Open.

Travaglia came out on top 6-7, 6-4, 6-1 versus Arthur Cazaux in the qualifying round on Saturday.

Travaglia suffered defeat in the round of 16 of his previous tournament (the ATP Challenger Zug, Switzerland Men Singles 2023) on July 27, when he went down 6-4, 4-6, 3-6 to Arthur Rinderknech.

Paul and Travaglia have played three times in the last five years, and Paul has the advantage with a 3-0 record, which includes a 7-5, 4-6, 6-2 win for Paul at the Rolex Paris Masters on October 30, 2021, the last time these two competed.

Paul and Travaglia have matched up for seven sets, and it's been Paul who has taken the upper hand, claiming six of them. Travaglia has won one set.

Paul and Travaglia have gone head to head in 74 games, and it's been Paul who has come out on top, claiming 43 of them. Travaglia has won 31 games.

How to Watch Monday's US Open

Paul vs. Travaglia Odds and Probabilities

Tommy Paul Stefano Travaglia -1600 Odds to Win Match +775 +6600 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 94.1% Implied Prob. to Win Match 11.4% 1.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 75 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 25

