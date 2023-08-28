In the US Open Round of 128 on Monday, No. 14-ranked Tommy Paul faces No. 233 Stefano Travaglia.

Paul carries -1600 odds to bring home a victory versus Travaglia (+775).

Tommy Paul vs. Stefano Travaglia Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Tommy Paul vs. Stefano Travaglia Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Tommy Paul has a 94.1% chance to win.

Tommy Paul Stefano Travaglia -1600 Odds to Win Match +775 +6600 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 94.1% Implied Prob. to Win Match 11.4% 1.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 75 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 25

Monday's US Open Previews & Predictions

Tommy Paul vs. Stefano Travaglia Trends and Insights

Paul last played on August 17, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open, and the matchup finished in a 6-7, 7-6, 3-6 loss to No. 1-ranked Carlos Alcaraz .

Travaglia is coming off a 6-7, 6-4, 6-1 win over No. 121-ranked Arthur Cazaux in the qualifying round on Saturday.

Paul has played 27.2 games per match (39.4 in best-of-five matches) in his 65 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

Through 44 matches over the past year on hard courts, Paul has played 26.8 games per match (39.7 in best-of-five matches) and won 53.7% of them.

Travaglia has played six matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 18.0 games per match and winning 55.6% of those games.

In one match on hard courts in the past 12 months, Travaglia has averaged 5.0 games per match and games per set, winning 0.0% of those games.

In head-to-head matchups, Paul has three wins, while Travaglia has zero. In their most recent match on October 30, 2021, Paul came out on top 7-5, 4-6, 6-2.

Paul and Travaglia have competed in seven sets against on another, with Paul claiming six of them.

Paul has beaten Travaglia in 43 of 74 total games between them, good for a 58.1% win rate.

In three head-to-head matches, Paul and Travaglia are averaging 24.7 games and 2.3 sets per match.

