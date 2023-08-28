After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Trevor Story and the Boston Red Sox face the Houston Astros (who will start Cristian Javier) at 7:10 PM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Trevor Story At The Plate

Story is batting .206 with five doubles, a home run and four walks.

Story has had a hit in seven of 16 games this season (43.8%), including multiple hits four times (25.0%).

He has hit a home run in one of 16 games, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.

Story has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

In four of 16 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 8 .300 AVG .121 .344 OBP .171 .533 SLG .152 5 XBH 1 1 HR 0 2 RBI 1 11/2 K/BB 13/2 4 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings