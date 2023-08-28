Varvara Gracheva's Round of 128 match in the US Open against Taylor Townsend is set for Monday, August 28.

You can see Gracheva look to hold off Townsend on ESPN.

Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.

Varvara Gracheva vs. Taylor Townsend Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Gracheva vs. Townsend Matchup Info

Gracheva is coming off a loss to No. 49-ranked Tatjana Maria, 2-6, 6-2, 1-6, in the Round of 32 at the Tennis in the Land.

In her most recent match in the qualifying round of the Western & Southern Open, Townsend went down 4-6, 6-4, 5-7 against Martina Trevisan.

This is the first time that Gracheva and Townsend have gone head to head in the last five years.

Gracheva vs. Townsend Odds and Probabilities

Varvara Gracheva Taylor Townsend +120 Odds to Win Match -155 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 45.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.8% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 47.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.3

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.