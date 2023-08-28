Varvara Gracheva vs. Taylor Townsend: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | US Open
In the US Open Round of 128 on Monday, we have a matchup featuring No. 132-ranked Taylor Townsend versus No. 40 Varvara Gracheva.
In the Round of 128, Townsend is the favorite against Gracheva, with -155 odds compared to the underdog's +120.
Varvara Gracheva vs. Taylor Townsend Match Information
- Tournament: The US Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, August 28
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Varvara Gracheva vs. Taylor Townsend Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Taylor Townsend has a 60.8% chance to win.
|Varvara Gracheva
|Taylor Townsend
|+120
|Odds to Win Match
|-155
|+40000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+35000
|45.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|60.8%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.3%
|47.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|52.3
Varvara Gracheva vs. Taylor Townsend Trends and Insights
- Gracheva is coming off a loss to No. 49-ranked Tatjana Maria, 2-6, 6-2, 1-6, in the Round of 32 at the Tennis in the Land.
- Townsend most recently played on August 13, 2023 in the qualifying round of the Western & Southern Open and was taken down 4-6, 6-4, 5-7 by No. 64-ranked Martina Trevisan.
- Gracheva has played 61 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 21.6 games per match.
- In her 46 matches on hard courts over the past year, Gracheva has played an average of 21.2 games.
- Townsend is averaging 22.5 games per match through her 24 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 52.1% of those games.
- Townsend has averaged 24.1 games per match and 8.9 games per set through 10 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 49.4% of those games.
- This is the first time that Gracheva and Townsend have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
