In the US Open Round of 128 on Monday, we have a matchup featuring No. 132-ranked Taylor Townsend versus No. 40 Varvara Gracheva.

In the Round of 128, Townsend is the favorite against Gracheva, with -155 odds compared to the underdog's +120.

Varvara Gracheva vs. Taylor Townsend Match Information

  • Tournament: The US Open
  • Round: Round of 128
  • Date: Monday, August 28
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
  • Location: New York, New York
  • Court Surface: Hard

Varvara Gracheva vs. Taylor Townsend Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Taylor Townsend has a 60.8% chance to win.

Varvara Gracheva Taylor Townsend
+120 Odds to Win Match -155
+40000 Odds to Win Tournament +35000
45.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.8%
0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3%
47.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.3

Varvara Gracheva vs. Taylor Townsend Trends and Insights

  • Gracheva is coming off a loss to No. 49-ranked Tatjana Maria, 2-6, 6-2, 1-6, in the Round of 32 at the Tennis in the Land.
  • Townsend most recently played on August 13, 2023 in the qualifying round of the Western & Southern Open and was taken down 4-6, 6-4, 5-7 by No. 64-ranked Martina Trevisan.
  • Gracheva has played 61 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 21.6 games per match.
  • In her 46 matches on hard courts over the past year, Gracheva has played an average of 21.2 games.
  • Townsend is averaging 22.5 games per match through her 24 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 52.1% of those games.
  • Townsend has averaged 24.1 games per match and 8.9 games per set through 10 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 49.4% of those games.
  • This is the first time that Gracheva and Townsend have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

