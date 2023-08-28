In the US Open Round of 128 on Monday, we have a matchup featuring No. 132-ranked Taylor Townsend versus No. 40 Varvara Gracheva.

In the Round of 128, Townsend is the favorite against Gracheva, with -155 odds compared to the underdog's +120.

Varvara Gracheva vs. Taylor Townsend Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Varvara Gracheva vs. Taylor Townsend Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Taylor Townsend has a 60.8% chance to win.

Varvara Gracheva Taylor Townsend +120 Odds to Win Match -155 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 45.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.8% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 47.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.3

Varvara Gracheva vs. Taylor Townsend Trends and Insights

Gracheva is coming off a loss to No. 49-ranked Tatjana Maria, 2-6, 6-2, 1-6, in the Round of 32 at the Tennis in the Land.

Townsend most recently played on August 13, 2023 in the qualifying round of the Western & Southern Open and was taken down 4-6, 6-4, 5-7 by No. 64-ranked Martina Trevisan.

Gracheva has played 61 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 21.6 games per match.

In her 46 matches on hard courts over the past year, Gracheva has played an average of 21.2 games.

Townsend is averaging 22.5 games per match through her 24 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 52.1% of those games.

Townsend has averaged 24.1 games per match and 8.9 games per set through 10 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 49.4% of those games.

This is the first time that Gracheva and Townsend have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

