Monday's Round of 128 at the US Open includes a matchup between Victoria Azarenka and Fiona Ferro at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

You can watch Ferro attempt to knock out Azarenka on ESPN.

Victoria Azarenka vs. Fiona Ferro Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Azarenka vs. Ferro Matchup Info

Azarenka was defeated 6-3, 3-6, 4-6 against Donna Vekic in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open (her last match).

In the Ladies Open Lausanne (her last tournament), Ferro was eliminated in the Round of 32 by No. 90-ranked Diane Parry, 5-7, 6-2, 2-6.

This is the first time that Azarenka and Ferro have squared off on the court in the last five years.

Azarenka vs. Ferro Odds and Probabilities

Victoria Azarenka Fiona Ferro -1400 Odds to Win Match +700 +10000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 93.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 12.5% 1.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 69.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 30.6

