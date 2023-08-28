Victoria Azarenka vs. Fiona Ferro: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's Round of 128 at the US Open includes a matchup between Victoria Azarenka and Fiona Ferro at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
You can watch Ferro attempt to knock out Azarenka on ESPN.
Victoria Azarenka vs. Fiona Ferro Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, August 28
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Azarenka vs. Ferro Matchup Info
- Azarenka was defeated 6-3, 3-6, 4-6 against Donna Vekic in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open (her last match).
- In the Ladies Open Lausanne (her last tournament), Ferro was eliminated in the Round of 32 by No. 90-ranked Diane Parry, 5-7, 6-2, 2-6.
- This is the first time that Azarenka and Ferro have squared off on the court in the last five years.
Azarenka vs. Ferro Odds and Probabilities
|Victoria Azarenka
|Fiona Ferro
|-1400
|Odds to Win Match
|+700
|+10000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|93.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|12.5%
|1.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|69.4
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|30.6
