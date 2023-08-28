In the Round of 128 of the US Open on Monday, Fiona Ferro (ranked No. 190) faces Victoria Azarenka (No. 18).

Against the underdog Ferro (+700), Azarenka is the favorite (-1400) to make it to the Round of 64.

Victoria Azarenka vs. Fiona Ferro Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Victoria Azarenka vs. Fiona Ferro Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Victoria Azarenka has a 93.3% chance to win.

Victoria Azarenka Fiona Ferro -1400 Odds to Win Match +700 +10000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 93.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 12.5% 1.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 69.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 30.6

Victoria Azarenka vs. Fiona Ferro Trends and Insights

Azarenka lost 6-3, 3-6, 4-6 versus Donna Vekic in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open (her most recent match).

Ferro most recently played on July 25, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Ladies Open Lausanne and was taken down 5-7, 6-2, 2-6 by No. 90-ranked Diane Parry.

Azarenka has played 43 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 21.4 games per match.

On hard courts, Azarenka has played 30 matches over the past year, totaling 21.7 games per match while winning 55.8% of games.

In the past 12 months, Ferro has competed in six total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 47.3% of the games. She averages 21.8 games per match and 8.7 games per set.

Azarenka and Ferro have not competed against each other since 2015.

