Yankees vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 28
Monday's contest at Comerica Park has the Detroit Tigers (59-71) going head to head against the New York Yankees (62-68) at 6:40 PM ET (on August 28). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 victory for the Tigers, so it should be a tight matchup.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Reese Olson (2-5) to the mound, while Luis Severino (3-8) will answer the bell for the Yankees.
Yankees vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Yankees vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Tigers 6, Yankees 5.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
Yankees Performance Insights
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have posted a mark of 1-4.
- When it comes to the total, New York and its foes are 7-3-0 in its previous 10 contests.
- The previous 10 Yankees contests have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.
- The Yankees have been victorious in 16, or 35.6%, of the 45 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, New York has come away with a win 16 times in 41 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.
- New York scores the 23rd-most runs in baseball (548 total, 4.2 per game).
- The Yankees have the 13th-ranked ERA (4.06) in the majors this season.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 23
|Nationals
|W 9-1
|Luis Severino vs MacKenzie Gore
|August 24
|Nationals
|L 6-5
|Michael King vs Patrick Corbin
|August 25
|@ Rays
|W 6-2
|Gerrit Cole vs Zach Eflin
|August 26
|@ Rays
|L 3-0
|Clarke Schmidt vs Tyler Glasnow
|August 27
|@ Rays
|L 7-4
|Carlos Rodón vs Zack Littell
|August 28
|@ Tigers
|-
|Luis Severino vs Reese Olson
|August 29
|@ Tigers
|-
|Michael King vs Tarik Skubal
|August 30
|@ Tigers
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Matt Manning
|August 31
|@ Tigers
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|September 1
|@ Astros
|-
|Carlos Rodón vs Framber Valdez
|September 2
|@ Astros
|-
|Luis Severino vs Hunter Brown
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.