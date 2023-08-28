Monday's contest at Comerica Park has the Detroit Tigers (59-71) going head to head against the New York Yankees (62-68) at 6:40 PM ET (on August 28). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 victory for the Tigers, so it should be a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Reese Olson (2-5) to the mound, while Luis Severino (3-8) will answer the bell for the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Yankees vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Tigers 6, Yankees 5.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have posted a mark of 1-4.

When it comes to the total, New York and its foes are 7-3-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The previous 10 Yankees contests have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Yankees have been victorious in 16, or 35.6%, of the 45 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, New York has come away with a win 16 times in 41 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

New York scores the 23rd-most runs in baseball (548 total, 4.2 per game).

The Yankees have the 13th-ranked ERA (4.06) in the majors this season.

Yankees Schedule