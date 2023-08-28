When the Detroit Tigers (59-71) and New York Yankees (62-68) match up at Comerica Park on Monday, August 28, Reese Olson will get the ball for the Tigers, while the Yankees will send Luis Severino to the mound. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET.

The Tigers are -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Yankees (-105). The over/under for the contest is set at 8.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Olson - DET (2-5, 5.29 ERA) vs Severino - NYY (3-8, 7.26 ERA)

Yankees vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Tigers have won 12, or 57.1%, of the 21 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Tigers have a 12-9 record (winning 57.1% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Detroit, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

In the last 10 games, the Tigers have been named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just two times, and they split those games.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Detroit and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Yankees have been chosen as underdogs in 45 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (35.6%) in those games.

The Yankees have a win-loss record of 16-25 when favored by -105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Yankees vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+145) Gleyber Torres 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+145) Aaron Judge 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+130) Oswald Peraza 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+200) Harrison Bader 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+185)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 5th Win AL East +50000 - 4th

