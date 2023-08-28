In Monday's Round of 128 of the US Open, Yuriko Lily Miyazaki, the No. 198-ranked player, will square off against Margarita Gasparyan.

Miyazaki's matchup against Gasparyan can be watched on ESPN, so tune in to take in the action.

Yuriko Lily Miyazaki vs. Margarita Gasparyan Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Miyazaki vs. Gasparyan Matchup Info

In the qualifying round on Saturday, Miyazaki took down Viktoria Kuzmova 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

Miyazaki was eliminated in the qualification round 2 of her most recent tournament (the Wimbledon) 3-6, 4-6 by No. 106-ranked Yue Yuan on June 28.

In the Wimbledon (her previous tournament), Gasparyan was beaten in the Round of 128 by No. 244-ranked Kaja Juvan, 0-6, 3-6.

Miyazaki hasn't faced Gasparyan in the past five years.

How to Watch Monday's US Open

Miyazaki vs. Gasparyan Odds and Probabilities

Yuriko Lily Miyazaki Margarita Gasparyan -450 Odds to Win Match +310 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 81.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 24.4% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 68.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 31.2

