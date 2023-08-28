Yuriko Lily Miyazaki vs. Margarita Gasparyan: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Monday's Round of 128 of the US Open, Yuriko Lily Miyazaki, the No. 198-ranked player, will square off against Margarita Gasparyan.
Miyazaki's matchup against Gasparyan can be watched on ESPN, so tune in to take in the action.
Yuriko Lily Miyazaki vs. Margarita Gasparyan Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, August 28
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Miyazaki vs. Gasparyan Matchup Info
- In the qualifying round on Saturday, Miyazaki took down Viktoria Kuzmova 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.
- Miyazaki was eliminated in the qualification round 2 of her most recent tournament (the Wimbledon) 3-6, 4-6 by No. 106-ranked Yue Yuan on June 28.
- In the Wimbledon (her previous tournament), Gasparyan was beaten in the Round of 128 by No. 244-ranked Kaja Juvan, 0-6, 3-6.
- Miyazaki hasn't faced Gasparyan in the past five years.
How to Watch Monday's US Open
Miyazaki vs. Gasparyan Odds and Probabilities
|Yuriko Lily Miyazaki
|Margarita Gasparyan
|-450
|Odds to Win Match
|+310
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|81.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|24.4%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|68.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|31.2
