Yuriko Lily Miyazaki vs. Margarita Gasparyan: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | US Open
In the Round of 128 of the US Open on Monday, Margarita Gasparyan meets Yuriko Lily Miyazaki (No. 198).
In this Round of 128 matchup, Miyazaki is favored (-450) versus Gasparyan (+310) .
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Yuriko Lily Miyazaki vs. Margarita Gasparyan Match Information
- Tournament: The US Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, August 28
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Yuriko Lily Miyazaki vs. Margarita Gasparyan Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Yuriko Lily Miyazaki has an 81.8% chance to win.
|Yuriko Lily Miyazaki
|Margarita Gasparyan
|-450
|Odds to Win Match
|+310
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|81.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|24.4%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|68.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|31.2
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Monday's US Open Previews & Predictions
- Fiona Ferro vs Victoria Azarenka
- Danka Kovinic vs Lauren Davis
- Rebecca Peterson vs Iga Swiatek
- Taylor Townsend vs Varvara Gracheva
- Daria Saville vs Clervie Ngounoue
Yuriko Lily Miyazaki vs. Margarita Gasparyan Trends and Insights
- Miyazaki is looking to stay on track after a 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 victory over No. 107-ranked Viktoria Kuzmova in Saturday's qualifying round.
- Gasparyan is coming off a 0-6, 3-6 loss to No. 244-ranked Kaja Juvan in the Round of 128 at the Wimbledon.
- Miyazaki has played 22.1 games per match in her 10 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).
- Through six matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Miyazaki has played 24.3 games per match and won 56.2% of them.
- Gasparyan is averaging 16.8 games per match in her five matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 27.4% of those games.
- Gasparyan is averaging 19.0 games per match and 9.5 games per set through two matches on hard courts in the past year.
- This is the first time that Miyazaki and Gasparyan have played in the last five years.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.