In the Round of 128 of the US Open on Monday, Margarita Gasparyan meets Yuriko Lily Miyazaki (No. 198).

In this Round of 128 matchup, Miyazaki is favored (-450) versus Gasparyan (+310) .

Yuriko Lily Miyazaki vs. Margarita Gasparyan Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Yuriko Lily Miyazaki vs. Margarita Gasparyan Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Yuriko Lily Miyazaki has an 81.8% chance to win.

Yuriko Lily Miyazaki Margarita Gasparyan -450 Odds to Win Match +310 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 81.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 24.4% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 68.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 31.2

Yuriko Lily Miyazaki vs. Margarita Gasparyan Trends and Insights

Miyazaki is looking to stay on track after a 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 victory over No. 107-ranked Viktoria Kuzmova in Saturday's qualifying round.

Gasparyan is coming off a 0-6, 3-6 loss to No. 244-ranked Kaja Juvan in the Round of 128 at the Wimbledon.

Miyazaki has played 22.1 games per match in her 10 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

Through six matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Miyazaki has played 24.3 games per match and won 56.2% of them.

Gasparyan is averaging 16.8 games per match in her five matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 27.4% of those games.

Gasparyan is averaging 19.0 games per match and 9.5 games per set through two matches on hard courts in the past year.

This is the first time that Miyazaki and Gasparyan have played in the last five years.

