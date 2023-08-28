Zachary Svajda vs. Francisco Cerundolo: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
A match between Zachary Svajda (No. 234) and Francisco Cerundolo (No. 20) is scheduled for Monday, August 28 as part of the Round of 128 of the US Open in New York, New York.
You can watch Svajda attempt to knock out Cerundolo on ESPN.
Zachary Svajda vs. Francisco Cerundolo Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, August 28
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Court Surface: Hard
Svajda vs. Cerundolo Matchup Info
- Svajda is looking to maintain momentum after a 6-2, 6-1 win over No. 175-ranked Marc Polmans in Saturday's qualifying round.
- In his last tournament, the Citi Open, Svajda fell in the round of 32 to No. 9-ranked Taylor Fritz, 3-6, 3-6 on August 2.
- In his last match on August 14, 2023, Cerundolo was defeated 3-6, 4-6 against Dusan Lajovic in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open.
- This is the first time that Svajda and Cerundolo have squared off on the court in the last five years.
How to Watch Monday's US Open
- Nuno Borges vs Sebastian Ofner
- Yosuke Watanuki vs Adrian Mannarino
- Dominic Thiem vs Alexander Bublik
- Zhizhen Zhang vs Jeffrey John Wolf
- Ben Shelton vs Pedro Cachin
Svajda vs. Cerundolo Odds and Probabilities
|Zachary Svajda
|Francisco Cerundolo
|+240
|Odds to Win Match
|-350
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+30000
|29.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|77.8%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.3%
|42.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|57.2
