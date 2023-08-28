A match between Zachary Svajda (No. 234) and Francisco Cerundolo (No. 20) is scheduled for Monday, August 28 as part of the Round of 128 of the US Open in New York, New York.

You can watch Svajda attempt to knock out Cerundolo on ESPN.

Zachary Svajda vs. Francisco Cerundolo Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Svajda vs. Cerundolo Matchup Info

Svajda is looking to maintain momentum after a 6-2, 6-1 win over No. 175-ranked Marc Polmans in Saturday's qualifying round.

In his last tournament, the Citi Open, Svajda fell in the round of 32 to No. 9-ranked Taylor Fritz, 3-6, 3-6 on August 2.

In his last match on August 14, 2023, Cerundolo was defeated 3-6, 4-6 against Dusan Lajovic in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open.

This is the first time that Svajda and Cerundolo have squared off on the court in the last five years.

How to Watch Monday's US Open

Svajda vs. Cerundolo Odds and Probabilities

Zachary Svajda Francisco Cerundolo +240 Odds to Win Match -350 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 29.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 42.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.2

