In a match scheduled for Monday, Francisco Cerundolo (No. 20 in rankings) will face Zachary Svajda (No. 234) in the Round of 128 of the US Open.

In this Round of 128 match, Cerundolo is the favorite (-350) against Svajda (+240) .

Zachary Svajda vs. Francisco Cerundolo Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Zachary Svajda vs. Francisco Cerundolo Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Francisco Cerundolo has a 77.8% chance to win.

Zachary Svajda Francisco Cerundolo +240 Odds to Win Match -350 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 29.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 42.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.2

Monday's US Open Previews & Predictions

Zachary Svajda vs. Francisco Cerundolo Trends and Insights

Svajda is coming off a 6-2, 6-1 win over No. 175-ranked Marc Polmans in Saturday's qualifying round.

Cerundolo is coming off a 3-6, 4-6 loss at the hands of No. 66-ranked Dusan Lajovic in the Round of 64 at the Western & Southern Open.

Svajda has played 18 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 23.1 games per match.

Svajda has played 14 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 22.9 games per match.

In the past year, Cerundolo has competed in 59 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 51.7% of the games. He averages 25.8 games per match (35.0 in best-of-five matches) and 10.0 games per set.

Cerundolo is averaging 25.7 games per match (32.8 in best-of-five matches) and 9.8 games per set through 21 matches on hard courts in the past year.

Svajda and Cerundolo have not played each other since 2015.

