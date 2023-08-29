Aaron Judge vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Aaron Judge (.718 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including seven home runs) and the New York Yankees play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Tarik Skubal. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Tigers.
Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Aaron Judge At The Plate
- Judge is batting .267 with 11 doubles, 29 home runs and 60 walks.
- In 61.0% of his games this season (47 of 77), Judge has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (20.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in 29.9% of his games this year, and 8.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Judge has driven home a run in 31 games this season (40.3%), including more than one RBI in 19.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- He has scored in 57.1% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 15.6%.
Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|36
|.219
|AVG
|.323
|.333
|OBP
|.465
|.527
|SLG
|.750
|17
|XBH
|23
|14
|HR
|15
|29
|RBI
|27
|53/26
|K/BB
|43/34
|1
|SB
|2
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.55 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 154 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Skubal gets the start for the Tigers, his 10th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.06 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.06, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents have a .240 batting average against him.
