The Round of 128 at the US Open is set for Tuesday, with Alex Michelsen, the No. 127-ranked player, matching up with Albert Ramos-Vinolas, the No. 88-ranked player.

Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs. Alex Michelsen Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Ramos-Vinolas vs. Michelsen Matchup Info

Ramos-Vinolas came up short 5-7, 3-6 against Pedro Cachin in the Round of 16 of the Generali Open (his most recent match).

In his last match on August 23, 2023, Michelsen was defeated 4-6, 4-6 versus Laslo Djere in the Round of 16 of the Winston-Salem Open.

This is the first time that Ramos-Vinolas and Michelsen have played each other in the last five years.

Ramos-Vinolas vs. Michelsen Odds and Probabilities

Albert Ramos-Vinolas Alex Michelsen +260 Odds to Win Match -350 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 27.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 39.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 60.4

