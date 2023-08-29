Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs. Alex Michelsen: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Round of 128 at the US Open is set for Tuesday, with Alex Michelsen, the No. 127-ranked player, matching up with Albert Ramos-Vinolas, the No. 88-ranked player.
Tune in to see Ramos-Vinolas and Michelsen on ESPN.
Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs. Alex Michelsen Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, August 29
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Court Surface: Hard
Ramos-Vinolas vs. Michelsen Matchup Info
- Ramos-Vinolas came up short 5-7, 3-6 against Pedro Cachin in the Round of 16 of the Generali Open (his most recent match).
- In his last match on August 23, 2023, Michelsen was defeated 4-6, 4-6 versus Laslo Djere in the Round of 16 of the Winston-Salem Open.
- This is the first time that Ramos-Vinolas and Michelsen have played each other in the last five years.
How to Watch Tuesday's US Open
Ramos-Vinolas vs. Michelsen Odds and Probabilities
|Albert Ramos-Vinolas
|Alex Michelsen
|+260
|Odds to Win Match
|-350
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|27.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|77.8%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|39.6
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|60.4
