In the Round of 128 of the US Open on Tuesday, Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ranked No. 88) faces Alex Michelsen (No. 127).

Against the underdog Ramos-Vinolas (+260), Michelsen is favored (-350) to make it to the Round of 64.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs. Alex Michelsen Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs. Alex Michelsen Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alex Michelsen has a 77.8% chance to win.

Albert Ramos-Vinolas Alex Michelsen +260 Odds to Win Match -350 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 27.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 39.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 60.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs. Alex Michelsen Trends and Insights

Ramos-Vinolas is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 54-ranked Pedro Cachin, 5-7, 3-6, in the Round of 16 at the Generali Open.

In his most recent match on August 23, 2023, Michelsen came up short 4-6, 4-6 against Laslo Djere in the Round of 16 of the Winston-Salem Open.

Ramos-Vinolas has played 41 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 26.2 games per match (37.0 in best-of-five matches).

Through 12 matches over the past year on hard courts, Ramos-Vinolas has played 26.7 games per match (35.0 in best-of-five matches) and won 43.4% of them.

Michelsen is averaging 23.7 games per match through his 18 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 51.8% of those games.

On hard courts, Michelsen has played 10 matches and averaged 22.2 games per match and 10.6 games per set.

Ramos-Vinolas and Michelsen have not competed against each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.