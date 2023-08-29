Alex Molcan vs. Grigor Dimitrov: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Alex Molcan's Round of 128 matchup in the US Open against Grigor Dimitrov is slated for Tuesday, August 29.
You can catch the action on ESPN as Dimitrov looks to take down Molcan.
Alex Molcan vs. Grigor Dimitrov Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, August 29
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Molcan vs. Dimitrov Matchup Info
- In his previous tournament, the Generali Open, Molcan was defeated by No. 72-ranked Sebastian Baez, 4-6, 3-6, in the quarterfinals.
- In the Western & Southern Open (his previous tournament), Dimitrov was defeated in the Round of 64 by No. 17-ranked Alexander Zverev, 2-6, 2-6.
- Molcan and Dimitrov haven't gone head to head against each other in the last five years.
How to Watch Tuesday's US Open
Molcan vs. Dimitrov Odds and Probabilities
|Alex Molcan
|Grigor Dimitrov
|+400
|Odds to Win Match
|-650
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+20000
|20.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|86.7%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.5%
|36.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|63.2
