Alex Molcan's Round of 128 matchup in the US Open against Grigor Dimitrov is slated for Tuesday, August 29.

You can catch the action on ESPN as Dimitrov looks to take down Molcan.

Alex Molcan vs. Grigor Dimitrov Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Molcan vs. Dimitrov Matchup Info

In his previous tournament, the Generali Open, Molcan was defeated by No. 72-ranked Sebastian Baez, 4-6, 3-6, in the quarterfinals.

In the Western & Southern Open (his previous tournament), Dimitrov was defeated in the Round of 64 by No. 17-ranked Alexander Zverev, 2-6, 2-6.

Molcan and Dimitrov haven't gone head to head against each other in the last five years.

How to Watch Tuesday's US Open

Molcan vs. Dimitrov Odds and Probabilities

Alex Molcan Grigor Dimitrov +400 Odds to Win Match -650 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 20.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 86.7% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 36.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 63.2

