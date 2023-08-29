Alex Molcan (No. 115 ranking) will meet Grigor Dimitrov (No. 19) in the Round of 128 of the US Open on Tuesday, August 29.

Dimitrov has -650 odds to secure a win versus Molcan (+400).

Alex Molcan vs. Grigor Dimitrov Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Alex Molcan vs. Grigor Dimitrov Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Grigor Dimitrov has an 86.7% chance to win.

Alex Molcan Grigor Dimitrov +400 Odds to Win Match -650 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 20.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 86.7% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 36.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 63.2

Alex Molcan vs. Grigor Dimitrov Trends and Insights

Molcan is coming off a defeat to No. 72-ranked Sebastian Baez, 4-6, 3-6, in the quarterfinals at the Generali Open.

In his most recent match on August 15, 2023, Dimitrov was defeated 2-6, 2-6 against Alexander Zverev in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open.

Molcan has played 35 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 24.2 games per match (35.8 in best-of-five matches).

In his 16 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Molcan has played an average of 23.4 games (44.0 in best-of-five matches).

In his 53 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Dimitrov is averaging 23.2 games per match (28.8 in best-of-five matches) and winning 54.2% of those games.

On hard courts, Dimitrov has played 28 matches and averaged 22.8 games per match (29.4 in best-of-five matches) and 10.3 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Molcan and Dimitrov have not competed against each other.

