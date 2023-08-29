Alex Verdugo vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Alex Verdugo -- with a slugging percentage of .522 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Houston Astros, with Jose Urquidy on the mound, on August 29 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Verdugo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo has 33 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 42 walks while batting .276.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 64th in the league in slugging.
- In 67.5% of his 117 games this season, Verdugo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 36 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 117 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 12 of them (10.3%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Verdugo has driven home a run in 36 games this season (30.8%), including more than one RBI in 10.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored at least once 57 times this season (48.7%), including 14 games with multiple runs (12.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|57
|.294
|AVG
|.257
|.360
|OBP
|.321
|.487
|SLG
|.394
|30
|XBH
|19
|7
|HR
|5
|27
|RBI
|24
|36/21
|K/BB
|41/21
|2
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 3.95 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (162 total, 1.2 per game).
- Urquidy gets the start for the Astros, his 10th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.21 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Monday, when he threw four innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 28-year-old has a 5.21 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .283 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.