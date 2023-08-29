Alexander Shevchenko vs. Cameron Norrie: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Alexander Shevchenko and Cameron Norrie are on track to square off in the Round of 128 of the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29.
You can watch ESPN to see the match unfold as Shevchenko looks to take down Norrie.
Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.
Alexander Shevchenko vs. Cameron Norrie Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, August 29
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Shevchenko vs. Norrie Matchup Info
- Shevchenko was defeated 3-6, 6-4, 0-4 against Marc-Andrea Huesler in the Round of 64 of the Winston-Salem Open (his most recent match).
- Norrie last played on August 15, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open and was taken down 6-3, 4-6, 3-6 by No. 211-ranked Gael Monfils.
- Shevchenko and Norrie haven't played each other in the last five years.
How to Watch Tuesday's US Open
- Arthur Rinderknech vs Diego Schwartzman
- Arthur Fils vs Tallon Griekspoor
- Luca van Assche vs Nicolas Jarry
- Aleksandar Vukic vs Alexander Zverev
- Matteo Arnaldi vs Jason Kubler
Shevchenko vs. Norrie Odds and Probabilities
|Alexander Shevchenko
|Cameron Norrie
|+310
|Odds to Win Match
|-450
|+40000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+15000
|24.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|81.8%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.7%
|39.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|60.5
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.