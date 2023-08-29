Alexander Shevchenko and Cameron Norrie are on track to square off in the Round of 128 of the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29.

You can watch ESPN to see the match unfold as Shevchenko looks to take down Norrie.

Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.

Alexander Shevchenko vs. Cameron Norrie Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Shevchenko vs. Norrie Matchup Info

Shevchenko was defeated 3-6, 6-4, 0-4 against Marc-Andrea Huesler in the Round of 64 of the Winston-Salem Open (his most recent match).

Norrie last played on August 15, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open and was taken down 6-3, 4-6, 3-6 by No. 211-ranked Gael Monfils.

Shevchenko and Norrie haven't played each other in the last five years.

How to Watch Tuesday's US Open

Shevchenko vs. Norrie Odds and Probabilities

Alexander Shevchenko Cameron Norrie +310 Odds to Win Match -450 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +15000 24.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 81.8% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.7% 39.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 60.5

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.