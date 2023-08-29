On Tuesday, Alexander Shevchenko (No. 83 in the world) faces Cameron Norrie (No. 16) in the Round of 128 of the US Open.

In this Round of 128 matchup, Norrie is favored (-450) versus Shevchenko (+310) .

Alexander Shevchenko vs. Cameron Norrie Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Alexander Shevchenko vs. Cameron Norrie Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Cameron Norrie has an 81.8% chance to win.

Alexander Shevchenko Cameron Norrie +310 Odds to Win Match -450 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +15000 24.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 81.8% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.7% 39.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 60.5

Alexander Shevchenko vs. Cameron Norrie Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 of the Winston-Salem Open on August 20, 2023 (his most recent match), Shevchenko lost to Marc-Andrea Huesler 3-6, 6-4, 0-4.

In his last match on August 15, 2023, Norrie was defeated 6-3, 4-6, 3-6 versus Gael Monfils in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open.

Through 39 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Shevchenko has played 22.8 games per match (30.0 in best-of-five matches) and won 49.3% of them.

In his 22 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Shevchenko has played an average of 23.0 games.

Norrie has averaged 26.0 games per match (33.8 in best-of-five matches) through his 55 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 53.6% of the games.

Norrie has played 27 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 26.4 games per match (33.3 in best-of-five matches) and 9.9 games per set while winning 53.6% of games.

This is the first time that Shevchenko and Norrie have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

