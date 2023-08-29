Alexander Zverev vs. Aleksandar Vukic: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Alexander Zverev, the No. 12-ranked player, and Aleksandar Vukic, the No. 50-ranked player, will come together on August 29 for a matchup in the Round of 128 of the US Open.
Watch along on ESPN as Vukic attempts to take down Zverev.
Alexander Zverev vs. Aleksandar Vukic Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, August 29
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Zverev vs. Vukic Matchup Info
- In his most recent tournament, the Western & Southern Open, Zverev was eliminated by No. 2-ranked Novak Djokovic, 6-7, 5-7, in the semifinals.
- In his last match on August 23, 2023, Vukic lost 4-6, 6-4, 4-6 versus Sebastian Baez in the Round of 16 of the Winston-Salem Open.
- Zverev and Vukic haven't matched up against each other in the last five years.
Zverev vs. Vukic Odds and Probabilities
|Alexander Zverev
|Aleksandar Vukic
|-1000
|Odds to Win Match
|+575
|+2800
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+40000
|90.9%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|14.8%
|3.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|62.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|37.7
