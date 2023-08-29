Alexander Zverev, the No. 12-ranked player, and Aleksandar Vukic, the No. 50-ranked player, will come together on August 29 for a matchup in the Round of 128 of the US Open.

Watch along on ESPN as Vukic attempts to take down Zverev.

Alexander Zverev vs. Aleksandar Vukic Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Zverev vs. Vukic Matchup Info

In his most recent tournament, the Western & Southern Open, Zverev was eliminated by No. 2-ranked Novak Djokovic, 6-7, 5-7, in the semifinals.

In his last match on August 23, 2023, Vukic lost 4-6, 6-4, 4-6 versus Sebastian Baez in the Round of 16 of the Winston-Salem Open.

Zverev and Vukic haven't matched up against each other in the last five years.

Zverev vs. Vukic Odds and Probabilities

Alexander Zverev Aleksandar Vukic -1000 Odds to Win Match +575 +2800 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 90.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 14.8% 3.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 62.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 37.7

