In the Round of 128 of the US Open on Tuesday, Aleksandar Vukic (ranked No. 50) takes on Alexander Zverev (No. 12).

Compared to the underdog Vukic (+575), Zverev is favored (-1000) to make it to the Round of 64.

Alexander Zverev vs. Aleksandar Vukic Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Alexander Zverev vs. Aleksandar Vukic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alexander Zverev has a 90.9% chance to win.

Alexander Zverev Aleksandar Vukic -1000 Odds to Win Match +575 +2800 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 90.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 14.8% 3.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 62.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 37.7

Alexander Zverev vs. Aleksandar Vukic Trends and Insights

Zverev is coming off a defeat to No. 2-ranked Novak Djokovic, 6-7, 5-7, in the semifinals at the Western & Southern Open.

Vukic is coming off a 4-6, 6-4, 4-6 defeat at the hands of No. 42-ranked Sebastian Baez in the Round of 16 at the Winston-Salem Open.

Zverev has played 24.7 games per match (35.5 in best-of-five matches) in his 54 matches over the past year (across all court types).

In his 20 matches on hard courts over the past year, Zverev has played an average of 26.2 games (46.0 in best-of-five matches).

Vukic has averaged 25.1 games per match (37.7 in best-of-five matches) through his 46 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 51.8% of the games.

Vukic has played 33 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 24.8 games per match (44.0 in best-of-five matches) and 10.0 games per set while winning 52.3% of games.

This is the first time that Zverev and Vukic have played in the last five years.

