Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, the No. 98-ranked player, and Fiona Crawley will come together on August 29 for a match in the Round of 128 of the US Open.

Crawley's match against Pavlyuchenkova can be watched on ESPN, so tune in to take in the action.

Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs. Fiona Crawley Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Pavlyuchenkova vs. Crawley Matchup Info

In her last tournament, the Western & Southern Open, Pavlyuchenkova was beaten by No. 34-ranked Danielle Collins, 3-6, 1-6, in the Round of 64.

Crawley took home the win 6-3, 6-3 versus Kimberly Birrell in the qualifying round on Saturday.

In the Credit One Charleston Open, Crawley's previous tournament, she clashed with No. 64-ranked Alize Cornet in the round of 64 on April 3 and was defeated 0-6, 2-6.

Pavlyuchenkova hasn't matched up with Crawley in the past five years.

How to Watch Tuesday's US Open

Pavlyuchenkova vs. Crawley Odds and Probabilities

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Fiona Crawley -350 Odds to Win Match +240 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 29.4% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 71.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 28.3

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.