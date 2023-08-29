Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs. Fiona Crawley: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, the No. 98-ranked player, and Fiona Crawley will come together on August 29 for a match in the Round of 128 of the US Open.
Crawley's match against Pavlyuchenkova can be watched on ESPN, so tune in to take in the action.
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs. Fiona Crawley Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, August 29
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Pavlyuchenkova vs. Crawley Matchup Info
- In her last tournament, the Western & Southern Open, Pavlyuchenkova was beaten by No. 34-ranked Danielle Collins, 3-6, 1-6, in the Round of 64.
- Crawley took home the win 6-3, 6-3 versus Kimberly Birrell in the qualifying round on Saturday.
- In the Credit One Charleston Open, Crawley's previous tournament, she clashed with No. 64-ranked Alize Cornet in the round of 64 on April 3 and was defeated 0-6, 2-6.
- Pavlyuchenkova hasn't matched up with Crawley in the past five years.
How to Watch Tuesday's US Open
Pavlyuchenkova vs. Crawley Odds and Probabilities
|Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
|Fiona Crawley
|-350
|Odds to Win Match
|+240
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|77.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|29.4%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|71.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|28.3
