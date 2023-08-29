Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs. Fiona Crawley: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | US Open
No. 98-ranked Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova will meet Fiona Crawley in the US Open Round of 128 on Tuesday, August 29.
In the Round of 128, Pavlyuchenkova is the favorite against Crawley, with -350 odds against the underdog's +240.
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs. Fiona Crawley Match Information
- Tournament: The US Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, August 29
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs. Fiona Crawley Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova has a 77.8% chance to win.
|Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
|Fiona Crawley
|-350
|Odds to Win Match
|+240
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|77.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|29.4%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|71.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|28.3
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs. Fiona Crawley Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open on August 15, 2023 (her most recent match), Pavlyuchenkova lost to Danielle Collins 3-6, 1-6.
- Crawley was victorious 6-3, 6-3 against Kimberly Birrell in the qualifying round on Saturday.
- Pavlyuchenkova has played 18 matches over the past year across all court types, and 21.2 games per match.
- Pavlyuchenkova has played 19.8 games per match in her six matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.
- In the past year, Crawley has competed in one total match (across all court types), winning 14.3% of the games. She averages 14.0 games per match and 7.0 games per set.
- This is the first time that Pavlyuchenkova and Crawley have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
