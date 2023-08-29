No. 98-ranked Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova will meet Fiona Crawley in the US Open Round of 128 on Tuesday, August 29.

In the Round of 128, Pavlyuchenkova is the favorite against Crawley, with -350 odds against the underdog's +240.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs. Fiona Crawley Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs. Fiona Crawley Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova has a 77.8% chance to win.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Fiona Crawley -350 Odds to Win Match +240 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 29.4% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 71.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 28.3

Tuesday's US Open Previews & Predictions

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs. Fiona Crawley Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open on August 15, 2023 (her most recent match), Pavlyuchenkova lost to Danielle Collins 3-6, 1-6.

Crawley was victorious 6-3, 6-3 against Kimberly Birrell in the qualifying round on Saturday.

Pavlyuchenkova has played 18 matches over the past year across all court types, and 21.2 games per match.

Pavlyuchenkova has played 19.8 games per match in her six matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

In the past year, Crawley has competed in one total match (across all court types), winning 14.3% of the games. She averages 14.0 games per match and 7.0 games per set.

This is the first time that Pavlyuchenkova and Crawley have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

