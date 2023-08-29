No. 98-ranked Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova will meet Fiona Crawley in the US Open Round of 128 on Tuesday, August 29.

In the Round of 128, Pavlyuchenkova is the favorite against Crawley, with -350 odds against the underdog's +240.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs. Fiona Crawley Match Information

  • Tournament: The US Open
  • Round: Round of 128
  • Date: Tuesday, August 29
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
  • Location: New York, New York
  • Court Surface: Hard

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs. Fiona Crawley Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova has a 77.8% chance to win.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Fiona Crawley
-350 Odds to Win Match +240
+50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000
77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 29.4%
0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2%
71.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 28.3

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs. Fiona Crawley Trends and Insights

  • In the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open on August 15, 2023 (her most recent match), Pavlyuchenkova lost to Danielle Collins 3-6, 1-6.
  • Crawley was victorious 6-3, 6-3 against Kimberly Birrell in the qualifying round on Saturday.
  • Pavlyuchenkova has played 18 matches over the past year across all court types, and 21.2 games per match.
  • Pavlyuchenkova has played 19.8 games per match in her six matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.
  • In the past year, Crawley has competed in one total match (across all court types), winning 14.3% of the games. She averages 14.0 games per match and 7.0 games per set.
  • This is the first time that Pavlyuchenkova and Crawley have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

