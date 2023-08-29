Andy Murray vs. Corentin Moutet: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Round of 128 of the US Open will see Andy Murray and Corentin Moutet square off at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Tuesday, August 29.
You can watch ESPN to see Murray try to hold off Moutet.
Andy Murray vs. Corentin Moutet Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, August 29
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Murray vs. Moutet Matchup Info
- Murray is coming off a loss to Jannik Sinner in the at the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers, losing - (retired).
- In his last match in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open, Moutet was defeated 4-6, 2-6 against Emil Ruusuvuori.
- Murray hasn't faced Moutet in the past five years.
How to Watch Tuesday's US Open
- Arthur Rinderknech vs Diego Schwartzman
- Christopher O'Connell vs Max Purcell
- Felipe Alves vs James Duckworth
- Matteo Arnaldi vs Jason Kubler
- Luca van Assche vs Nicolas Jarry
Murray vs. Moutet Odds and Probabilities
|Andy Murray
|Corentin Moutet
|-375
|Odds to Win Match
|+275
|+12500
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|78.9%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|26.7%
|0.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|59
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|41
