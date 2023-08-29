The Round of 128 of the US Open will see Andy Murray and Corentin Moutet square off at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Tuesday, August 29.

You can watch ESPN to see Murray try to hold off Moutet.

Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.

Andy Murray vs. Corentin Moutet Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Murray vs. Moutet Matchup Info

Murray is coming off a loss to Jannik Sinner in the at the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers, losing - (retired).

In his last match in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open, Moutet was defeated 4-6, 2-6 against Emil Ruusuvuori.

Murray hasn't faced Moutet in the past five years.

How to Watch Tuesday's US Open

Murray vs. Moutet Odds and Probabilities

Andy Murray Corentin Moutet -375 Odds to Win Match +275 +12500 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 78.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 26.7% 0.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 59 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.