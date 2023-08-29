In the US Open Round of 128 on Tuesday, we have a matchup featuring No. 72-ranked Corentin Moutet against No. 37 Andy Murray.

Murray is favored (-375) in this match, compared to the underdog Moutet, who is +275.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Andy Murray vs. Corentin Moutet Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Andy Murray vs. Corentin Moutet Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Andy Murray has a 78.9% chance to win.

Andy Murray Corentin Moutet -375 Odds to Win Match +275 +12500 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 78.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 26.7% 0.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 59 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Andy Murray vs. Corentin Moutet Trends and Insights

Murray is coming off a loss to Jannik Sinner in the at the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers, falling - (retired).

In his most recent match on August 14, 2023, Moutet came up short 4-6, 2-6 against Emil Ruusuvuori in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open.

Murray has played 28.3 games per match (42.1 in best-of-five matches) in his 33 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

Through 27 matches over the past year on hard courts, Murray has played 28.6 games per match (42.7 in best-of-five matches) and won 51.5% of them.

Moutet has played 37 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 26.3 games per match (36.3 in best-of-five matches) and winning 49.1% of those games.

Moutet has played 23 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 26.5 games per match (37.3 in best-of-five matches) and 10.3 games per set while winning 50.3% of games.

Murray and Moutet have not matched up against each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.