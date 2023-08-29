Anna Blinkova vs. Jodie Anna Burrage: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Anna Blinkova and Jodie Anna Burrage are prepared to go head to head in the Round of 128 of the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29.
You can tune in to ESPN to see Blinkova look to knock out Burrage.
Anna Blinkova vs. Jodie Anna Burrage Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, August 29
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Court Surface: Hard
Blinkova vs. Burrage Matchup Info
- Blinkova came up short 0-6, 3-6 against Lin Zhu in the Round of 32 of the Tennis in the Land (her last match).
- In the National Bank Open (her previous tournament), Burrage was beaten in the qualifying round by No. 140-ranked Marina Bassols Ribera, 5-7, 4-6.
- Blinkova and Burrage haven't matched up against each other in the last five years.
How to Watch Tuesday's US Open
Blinkova vs. Burrage Odds and Probabilities
|Anna Blinkova
|Jodie Anna Burrage
|-185
|Odds to Win Match
|+140
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|64.9%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|41.7%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|54.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|45.5
