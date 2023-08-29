Anna Blinkova and Jodie Anna Burrage are prepared to go head to head in the Round of 128 of the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29.

Anna Blinkova vs. Jodie Anna Burrage Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Blinkova vs. Burrage Matchup Info

Blinkova came up short 0-6, 3-6 against Lin Zhu in the Round of 32 of the Tennis in the Land (her last match).

In the National Bank Open (her previous tournament), Burrage was beaten in the qualifying round by No. 140-ranked Marina Bassols Ribera, 5-7, 4-6.

Blinkova and Burrage haven't matched up against each other in the last five years.

Blinkova vs. Burrage Odds and Probabilities

Anna Blinkova Jodie Anna Burrage -185 Odds to Win Match +140 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 64.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 41.7% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 54.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.5

