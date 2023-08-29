In a match slated for Tuesday, Jodie Anna Burrage (No. 96 in rankings) will face Anna Blinkova (No. 38) in the Round of 128 of the US Open.

Blinkova is favored (-185) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Burrage, who is +140.

Anna Blinkova vs. Jodie Anna Burrage Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Anna Blinkova vs. Jodie Anna Burrage Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Anna Blinkova has a 64.9% chance to win.

Anna Blinkova Jodie Anna Burrage -185 Odds to Win Match +140 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 64.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 41.7% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 54.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.5

Anna Blinkova vs. Jodie Anna Burrage Trends and Insights

In her last tournament, the Tennis in the Land, Blinkova was beaten by No. 47-ranked Lin Zhu, 0-6, 3-6, in the Round of 32.

In her most recent match on August 5, 2023, Burrage was defeated 5-7, 4-6 against Marina Bassols Ribera in the qualifying round of the National Bank Open.

In her 56 matches over the past year across all court types, Blinkova has played an average of 21.5 games.

In her 35 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Blinkova has played an average of 21.4 games.

In her 25 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Burrage is averaging 23.4 games per match and winning 49.1% of those games.

Burrage has played 11 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 22.4 games per match and 9.5 games per set while winning 49.2% of games.

Blinkova and Burrage have not matched up against each other since 2015.

